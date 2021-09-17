Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $248,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 49.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.00. 16,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,775. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

