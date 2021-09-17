Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.38. Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of CSTM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.74. 1,338,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Constellium has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 239.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 921,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.