Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.60

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $185.60 and last traded at $184.55, with a volume of 248873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.63 and its 200-day moving average is $175.43.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $289,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,788,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,680,000 after buying an additional 578,093 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $103,023,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,664,000 after buying an additional 283,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 385.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 230,541 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.