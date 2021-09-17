Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $58,136.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

