Contentos (COS) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $81.86 million and approximately $13.30 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $359.78 or 0.00758884 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,936,211 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

