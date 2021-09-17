ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells $2,206,983.60 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Hans Tung sold 347,009 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $2,300,669.67.

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95.

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,823,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,444,074. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. Equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,465,000. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Cowen cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.