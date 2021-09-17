ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 184.40 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.46). Approximately 399,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 312,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.17. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. ContourGlobal’s payout ratio is currently -7.64%.

In other ContourGlobal news, insider Joseph Brandt sold 117,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £229,711.95 ($300,120.13).

About ContourGlobal (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

