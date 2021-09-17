CONTRACOIN 24-Hour Volume Tops $224,963.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $224,963.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00127313 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

