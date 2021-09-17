Contrasting CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CDK Global has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CDK Global and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

CDK Global presently has a consensus target price of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.44%. Marchex has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 45.35%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Marchex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDK Global and Marchex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.08 $1.03 billion $2.22 19.18 Marchex $51.22 million 2.43 -$38.45 million ($0.36) -8.36

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 59.00% 5,754.17% 10.12% Marchex -22.26% -19.67% -13.56%

Summary

CDK Global beats Marchex on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

