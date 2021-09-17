Contrasting Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) & CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hess Midstream and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 1 6 0 2.86 CNX Resources 1 3 7 0 2.55

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $25.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $15.91, suggesting a potential upside of 32.47%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and CNX Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.62 $24.00 million $1.31 20.70 CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.08 -$483.77 million $0.68 17.66

Hess Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 2.85% N/A N/A CNX Resources -4.31% 4.05% 2.18%

Summary

CNX Resources beats Hess Midstream on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

