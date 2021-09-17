Contrasting NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeoPhotonics and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 3 6 0 2.67 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 56.96%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -15.01% -18.29% -10.10% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoPhotonics and NeoMagic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 1.24 -$4.37 million $0.06 147.33 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoMagic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoPhotonics.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats NeoMagic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.