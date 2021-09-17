Contrasting Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Power Integrations alerts:

96.5% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Power Integrations has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 19.78% 15.41% 13.84% QuickLogic -93.15% -73.38% -26.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and QuickLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $488.32 million 13.50 $71.18 million $1.22 89.60 QuickLogic $8.63 million 8.00 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -5.64

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Power Integrations and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 3 5 0 2.63 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Power Integrations currently has a consensus target price of $103.57, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Summary

Power Integrations beats QuickLogic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.