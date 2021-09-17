Contrasting Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Devices International and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Devices International $250,000.00 10,166.96 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,191.34 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.79

Security Devices International has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Security Devices International and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 108.81%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Security Devices International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Security Devices International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Security Devices International has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Security Devices International and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Devices International -855.58% N/A -135.72% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55%

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Security Devices International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

