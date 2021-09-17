Contrasting SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) & Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and SITO Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $415.43 million 2.12 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -7.34 SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.06 -$17.07 million N/A N/A

SITO Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Viad has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -92.11% -86.57% -15.20% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viad and SITO Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.51%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Summary

Viad beats SITO Mobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

