Contrasting TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 26.21% 10.34% 1.03% TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.79 $10.47 million $0.47 15.98 TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

