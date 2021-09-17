Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair Sells 170,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A Jayson Adair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00.
NASDAQ CPRT traded down $8.62 on Friday, reaching $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.66. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $152.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
