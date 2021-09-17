Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair Sells 170,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A Jayson Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copart alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $8.62 on Friday, reaching $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.66. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.