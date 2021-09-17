Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,761 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Copart worth $26,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Copart by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Copart by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.66.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

