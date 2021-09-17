Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 8,209 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 159,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

