Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Down to $20.63

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $19.42. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 1,914 shares.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.