Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $33.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNM. Truist began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

