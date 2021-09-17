Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.90. 54,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 86,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

About Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

