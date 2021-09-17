Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.5% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,511,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,381 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,227,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,668 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.2% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,035,000 after acquiring an additional 90,218 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

