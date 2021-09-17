Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Up 105.7% in August

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $140,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 94.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 58.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

