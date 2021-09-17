Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.83. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $920.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 150,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

