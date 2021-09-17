Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $42.08 million and $16.71 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,521,232 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

