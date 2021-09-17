Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $90.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 3.0% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after buying an additional 109,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cortexyme by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

