Cosmos Price Hits $33.73 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $33.73 or 0.00071024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $7.47 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,482.01 or 0.99988234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002127 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 279,321,639 coins and its circulating supply is 221,537,036 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

