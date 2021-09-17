CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 920.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after buying an additional 469,427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

