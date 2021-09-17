COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $342.46 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $342.46 million and approximately $160.62 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00070910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00118411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00179193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.90 or 0.07090073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,837.09 or 0.99457492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.63 or 0.00823115 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.