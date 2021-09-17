Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.61 Million

Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post $177.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.00 million and the highest is $177.93 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $703.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.68 million to $707.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $863.37 million, with estimates ranging from $847.57 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $246.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,039 shares of company stock worth $26,519,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

