COVA (COVA) Market Cap Reaches $681,989.76

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, COVA has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $681,989.76 and $23,045.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00133210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

