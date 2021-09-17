Covalent Hits Market Cap of $61.10 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002559 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $61.10 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00071417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00120281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00178768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.77 or 0.07252230 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.45 or 0.99623121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00828975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

