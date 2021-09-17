Covalent Market Capitalization Hits $59.30 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Covalent has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $59.30 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00117596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00172593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.53 or 0.07237052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.51 or 0.99839364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00823068 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

