Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Covetrus worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.02. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,674 shares of company stock worth $773,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

