Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $21,426.24 and approximately $153.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.30 or 0.99997996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00071702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00845146 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.18 or 0.00421437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.00310946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002060 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00068521 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

