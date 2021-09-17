Cream (CRM) Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $21,523.31 and $153.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.25 or 0.99943215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00071132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.00841682 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.65 or 0.00424689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00308528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002066 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00067127 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.