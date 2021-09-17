Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,045 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Credicorp worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,137,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

BAP stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

