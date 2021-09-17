Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS KGSPF remained flat at $$99.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

