Credits Trading Up 0.4% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Credits has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $174,566.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.