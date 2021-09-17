Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $93.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CREE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cree will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $1,392,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cree by 114,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,816 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $5,512,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cree by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,417 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Cree by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 46,871 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.