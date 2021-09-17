Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) & Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Financial Survey

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rockley Photonics and Cree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cree 1 7 6 0 2.36

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.01%. Cree has a consensus price target of $105.31, suggesting a potential upside of 23.95%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Cree.

Risk and Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Cree -83.60% -7.29% -4.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Cree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million $0.04 238.25 Cree $525.60 million 18.73 -$523.90 million ($1.40) -60.69

Rockley Photonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cree. Cree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rockley Photonics beats Cree on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.