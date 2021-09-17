Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Gap Down to $88.30

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.30, but opened at $85.67. Cree shares last traded at $85.97, with a volume of 2,258 shares changing hands.

CREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Cree alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cree by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.