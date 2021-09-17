Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,271 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 148.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

