Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,549 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after buying an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.86. 1,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,108. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.