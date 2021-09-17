Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after buying an additional 137,834 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.35. 1,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,955. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

