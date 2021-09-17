Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $501.37. 4,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

