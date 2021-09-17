Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after acquiring an additional 533,700 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after acquiring an additional 530,600 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after acquiring an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakmont Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,740,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,150,192. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $117.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.