Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 16,263 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 165.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.35. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

