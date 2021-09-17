Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 21,660 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1,170.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target stock opened at $247.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.25. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $146.45 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

