Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,917. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.64.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

